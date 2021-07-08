Great news. The Chick-fil-A in Hamilton Marketplace is finally reopening its indoor dining room, according to an email I just received from the company.

This is yet another sign of the world getting back to normal. Thank God. Starting this Monday, July 12th, you and your family and friends can once again dine in. Yay. Nuggets and waffle fries for all. Yum.

You will notice some changes, but, remember, they're for your safety.

The email read:

"Hi Chris. It's our pleasure to serve you again in the dining room at Chick-fil-A Hamilton Marketplace starting Monday, July 12th. Our playground remains closed as we work to safely serve you. We also invite you to place your dine-in order ahead on the Chick-fil-A app and we'll bring your food to the table. Another quick and convenient option is our mobile pick-up which will be replacing our curbside pick-up option to allow more parking spaces for our dine-in and carry out guests. Simply place your order and head inside the restaurant to pick up your order from our mobile order shelf. Get your order started and we'll see you in the dining room soon. See you soon."

Note to self...no more curbside pick-up. I did that at that location quite a bit....my daughter and her friends love Chick-fil-A, so I have to remember not to pull into those spaces and wait there for my food. Lol.

There's a new Chick-fil-A being built in Lawrence Township right now, on Route 1 South, next to the newer Wawa and McDonalds. If all goes according to schedule, it will be opening in October.

After writing this, all I can think of is chicken. Lol.

