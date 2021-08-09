Hamilton NJ House Fire Claims Life of 24-Year-Old Man

An early morning fire tore through a Hamilton Township (Mercer County) home, claiming the life of a 24-year-old man, according to Mid Jersey News.

The Hamilton Township Fire Department was called to the scene of this devastating house fire at 61 Lenox Avenue, in the Yardville section of Hamilton, this morning (Monday, August 9th) shortly before 5am.

When firefighters arrived on scene there was already heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the two story home. It took fire crews almost an hour to get the fire under control. Fire officials stayed on the scene for several hours after the fire was extinguished to investigate.

The 24-year-man who perished in the fire was the only person in the house at the time of the blaze. No word if there were any working smoke detectors in the home.

No more information is available at this time.

