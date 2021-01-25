Hamilton Township Cancels 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hamilton Township has officially been canceled. This is sad news, but it does follow a slew of similar announcements from communities throughout our area.

Hamilton Township’s Mayor Jeff Martin and the parade chairman Vince McKelvey shared the news in a Facebook post written just after 10 am on Monday.

“In the best interest of all involved, including attendees, it was mutually decided that the Parade could not be held safely during the COVID-19 pandemic we continue to face,” they wrote in their statement.

This marks the second cancelation in a row for the iconic event. The parade was canceled back in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to grip our area.

“While we are saddened that we could not celebrate and honor the 2020 Grand Marshal Jerry Sheridan and Miss St. Patrick Nicole Brown, we remain thankful for the outpouring of support the Parade Committee has continued to receive,” they say.

Meanwhile, the parade’s organizers say they’re looking forward to the event in 2022.

“We look forward to safely celebrating St. Patrick’s Day together in 2022. Erin go Bragh," they wrote.

