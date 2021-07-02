Hamilton Township Postpones Tonight’s Fireworks

Hamilton Township (Mercer County) has postponed tonight's Independence Day Concert and Fireworks at Veterans Park, according to township officials.

The weather forecast isn't looking that great for today, so, the NEW DATE will be Saturday, July 3rd (tomorrow night).

The event will be happening from 6pm - 10pm. If you're planning on attending, use the Kuser Road entrance to the park.

Come early for some pre-fireworks fun. The concert, with The Heartbeats headlining, will begin at 6pm, so make sure to bring a blanket or chairs, and relax.

You'll be able to buy food and drinks from food vendors on site.

The fireworks show will start right after dark, around 9:30pm. Ooooh, ahhhhh. I love fireworks. The sparkly, dripping ones are my favorite (I'm sure you know just which ones I'm talking about. Lol.).

I checked out the Hamilton Township website and it says there will be COVID-19 vaccines available at the event. The J&J vaccine will be the one given out. No appointment needed. Just walk up. Check out the details here.

Last night's storms caused the postponement of Lawrence Township's 4th of July Celebration at Rider University. That event is rescheduled for TONIGHT. Hmmm...I wonder if it will happen. I'll keep you posted.

There will be an All American Family BBQ, pre-game Happy Hour, and post-game fireworks this weekend at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, home of Trenton Thunder Baseball. They're taking on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Click here to get the scoop.

I hope it clears up and you have a great holiday weekend. We all deserve it after the year we've had.

