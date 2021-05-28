Hamilton Twp Police Create Program for People Who Live Alone

Tap Into is reporting that Hamilton Township Police Department has begun a program for those people who live alone and have been isolated in this pandemic. The program is called Operation Reassurance and is open to any Hamilton Township resident who live alone and have a working phone.

Residents who sign up for the program will be required to call Hamilton Detectives every day to check in. Once they call, Detectives will know these residents are okay. If those Detectives do not receive a call from a resident by 9:30 am, the resident will be called. If the resident does not answer, Hamilton Police Department will send over an officer to make sure that resident is okay.

Residents interested can download an application here. The Hamilton Township Police Department is located at 1270 Whitehorse-Mercerville Road in Hamilton. You can give them a call at 609-581-4033.

Programs like this are fantastic to have, especially if people are not okay with living alone. I have a relative that who has always lived with someone and hated being alone. I used to hate being alone as well, but I am in perfect health thank goodness.

I do wish programs like this were around when my grandparents were alive. It would be peace of mind for me and my family to have knowing that our loved ones would be looked after. Nothing is scarier than not knowing if your loved ones are okay. Hamilton Police Department is amazing for starting this program.