Has Any Work Been Done on the Abandoned Blackbeard’s Cave in Bayville, NJ

Blackbeard's Cave was a great spot for my daughter and I miss those great memories she and I used to have.

Keep scrolling down to see the abandoned pictures of Black Beards. It's so sad. I haven't seen any work on it for two or more years?

I would take her and her friends to play at the arcade, then head out to the bumper boats and the mini roller coaster. It was adorable for little kids.

Blackbeard's Cave was a little adventure amusement park on Rt. 9 in Bayville, NJ. It was filled with adorable smaller rides in Adventure Station. They had swings, a cute dinosaur ride, a dragon roller coaster that kids loved, and so much more. They had a bouncy house, batting cages, a climbing wall, and go-karts. The fun we had in the tank tag.

We had so many events and appearances at Blackbeard's Cave. They had a little snack bar off to the side, near the miniature golf, across from the batting cages, and they had specials for our listeners when they would come out, it was just a nice time. The memories never end.

These pictures show the run-down and abandoned Blackbeard's. It's so sad to think, not that long ago, we were having a lot of fun at Blackbeard's. Just seeing the water emptied out of the bumper boats did it for me. Check these out. All the memories come rushing back to me.

As a parent of smaller children in the Bayville, Beachwood, and the Pine Beach area, this was perfect for us to bring the kids. We didn't have to drive to Seaside Heights or Point Pleasant Beach for some summertime fun on the boardwalk, we had it right in our town.

11 Pictures of Abandoned Blackbeard's Cave in Bayville, NJ