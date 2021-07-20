Reservations will be required for Six Flags Hurricane Harbor starting this Thursday (July 22).

Yesterday, there was an incident at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey that caused a temporary lockdown. The lockdown did not last too long, but we heard from Jersey Shore Online that there was some suspicious activity in Hurricane Harbor's locker rooms.

Shortly after this incident occurred, Six Flags Great Adventure released a Park Update on their Instagram and Facebook pages. The update says reservations will now be required for Six Flags Hurricane Harbor beginning July 22nd. They are also going to be limiting admission to season pass holders.

If you already bought tickets, don't worry. You can still use those tickets. For more info, you can visit the Hurricane Harbor section of the Six Flags Great Adventure website.

A lot of people think this change is because of the incident that occurred yesterday, but Six Flags has not confirmed or denied that.

