Here are the 3 Philadelphians who Made Forbes Billionaire List

Forbes released their 35th annual list of World Billionaires this week and 3 Philadelphians represented on the 2021 list. Yes, you read that right...billionaires with a B! The entire list adds up to a total of $13.1 trillion in fortunes which is up $8 trillion from 2020. Anyone care to share the wealth?!

According to Philly Voice, 17 Philadelphians were featured on the list. Three of these Philadelphian billionaires are Victoria Mars, Brian Roberts and Richard Hayne. I'm sure you are asking the same question that I am…What do they do?!

Victoria Mars is Pennsylvania’s 2nd richest resident with a net worth of $7.8 billion… Wow! Victoria and her three sisters are heirs to Mars Incorporated which is their family’s candy and pet food company. According to Patch, they also inherited an 8 percent stake in the company after their father passed away.

Brian Roberts is Pennsylvania’s 10th richest resident with a net worth of $1.9 billion. He is the chairman and CEO of Comcast, a global media and technology company, that was founded by his father Ralph J. Robert. Not a bad gig if you can inherit it!

Coming in at Pennsylvania’s 12th richest resident with a net worth of $1.3 billion is Richard Hayne. He is the president and CEO of Urban Outfitters. Richard, do you care to donate some free urban outfitters clothes to me?… Please!

And you know the old saying, “the rich get richer”? Eighty-six percent of the people on this list are richer now than they were last year—despite a pandemic that caused many people to lose their jobs and has left millions of people struggling financially. That is truly insane… what’s their secret?