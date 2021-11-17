More than ever before people in our community are in need of help this holiday season. What I love about Bucks County is how giving the people are. I have lived in the area for three years and there are always community events, fundraisers, and drives to help local residents.

Well, it's that time of year again. If you're looking to give back this holiday season, you might consider The Great Sock Drive of 2021. Socks are so simple and easy to give, and there are a lot of homeless people right here in Bucks County who would love them. According to Patch, a group in the area called Blue Code has always set out to help people without homes in Bucks. So they are partnering with The Great Sock Drive to make sure that no one in the county has cold feet this winter.

Here's a little backstory on this nonprofit organization. According to Patch, their main goal is to help prevent infections in people's feet caused by the lack of shoes and socks. They make sure as many people as possible have dry socks....there won't be any frostbite feet on our watch!

So if you would like to participate, you can drop off some new or unused socks on the porch of St. Philip's at 10 Chapel Road in New Hope between Nov. 28 and Dec. 25.

I like to pick out some crazy-looking socks whenever I donate. I try to find the most fun wild fuzzy socks because maybe they could brighten people's day. It may not be much, but you would be surprised at what can make someone smile.