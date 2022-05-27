Few things smell better than hot, freshly-made, sweet, sticky, gooey cinnamon buns. It's basically a decadent dessert in breakfast form, and if you pace yourself, every rich bite will make you swoon!

If you really want go for it and make every calorie worth it, then why not have the best of the best in New Jersey?

Eat This, Not That, a reliable national source for all things food and nutrition, just compiled a list of The Best Cinnamon Roll in Every State, and good news if you're heading to the Jersey Shore!

The title for the best cinnamon buns in New Jersey goes to Barry's Buns in Wildwood Crest!

“Barry’s Buns has been lauded as having the best cinnamon buns and sticky rolls along the Jersey Shore and the sweet shop made headlines for its bunnoli, a cross between a cinnamon roll and cannoli,” - Eat This, Not That!

They also have other scrumptiously sweet treats like Sticky Bun Parfaits, Maple Bacon Sticky Buns, Blueberry Crumbcake, Tea Biscuits, Cinnamon Bobkas, and Fudge Brownies, Lemon Bars, and Butter Cake bars, just to name a few of many!

Oh, where to start?!

Behold: Happiness in a cup!

I've really got my eyes on these Maple Bacon buns!

They're also on TikTok @BarrysBuns! I literally just spent 10 minutes watching the owner/chef hard at work making his sweet creations. Like this! A cinnamon roll baby shower CAKE!

I LOVE their style at this place, and it's definitely on my list of places to check out during my next visit to Wildwood.

Have you been to this place? Tell us your thoughts, and tell us where your favorite cinnamon bun joint is!