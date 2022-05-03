High School Students Can Workout Free At Your Local Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness has a great deal for high school students this summer and I’m very jealous that I’m not young enough to qualify for it. Planet Fitness has launched their High School Summer Pass Program that’s starting within the next few weeks and it’s seriously a great deal.

By signing up for the program, high school students aged 14 to 18 are eligible to work out at any planet fitness location for free. There are multiple Planet Fitness locations in Mercer, Bucks, and Burlington counties, so this promotion is open to just about everyone.

Not only can you get free workouts, but every teen who signs up will also automatically be entered into a sweepstakes that will give out one $500 prize per state. Also, another $5,000 scholarship grand prize will be given out as well, according to nj.com.

Planet Fitness used to offer this same program but it was called Teen Sumer Challenge, which was started in 2019. This year it starts on May 16 and ends on August 31.

Nj.com spoke to the chief executive officer at planet fitness, Chris Rondeau, and his explanation as to why the company is offering this program was, “As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic.”

Not only will students aged 14 to 18 have free access to the Planet Fitness location of their choosing, but they will also be granted access to certified trainers in the gym, 15 trainer-led workout videos, and 10 videos that are available to be downloaded that are geared towards high school age groups.

Planet Fitness is saying that studies have shown that teens who are more physically active have said that it has helped them feel better mentally.

If you are looking to sign up to take part in this program, just know that if you’re under 18 you must register with a parent or guardian and have them sign a waiver form before entering and working out alone.

Also, when signing up you have to choose one location that you would regularly go to because you are not permitted to use other locations.

