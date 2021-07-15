A veteran firefighter with over 35 years of experience has died responding to call in Hillsborough.

The community is mourning the loss of Hillsborough Fire Company #2 Assistant Chief William Shaffer, 53. The Hillsborough Township Fire District issued a statement saying Shaffer was among those responding to a "well involved car fire," and shortly after they began to put it out, Shaffer suffered a "medical emergency." He was rushed to the hospital, but was unable to be revived.

"Hillsborough experienced great sadness today with the untimely passing of one of our dedicated volunteer Fireman . Whether you knew him from (Fire Company) 37 or from seeing him at work at ShopRite, Billy always had a smile and a good word. Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife, Marion and his entire family. He will be sorely missed. Rest easy, Billy." - Hillsborough Mayor Shawn Lipani.

Shaffer was well known in the community and had been an active member of Fire Company #2, and responded to 50 calls in June alone. He is survived by his wife Marion and three children.

Hillsborough Mayor Shawn Lipani expressed his sympathies on Facebook, writing, "Billy always had a smile and a good word. He will be sorely missed."

Expressions of sympathy poured in from fire companies around the state.

Facebook (New Jersey Volunteer Firefighters)

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

