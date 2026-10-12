It’s one of the most terrifying times of the year to be driving on the roads in Pennsylvania (and all of the Northeast)... because it’s known by many as 'deer season.'

But where in Pennsylvania are you most likely to encounter the risk of a deer related accident? We found out. Matt Ryan recently took a look at the risks in NJ recently, so I wanted to dig into the data for Pennsylvania. The numbers are really jarring.

How Dangerous Are Pennsylvania's Roads?

You’re significantly more likely to encounter a deer on roads or highways between October and December than any other time of the year. It requires being extra alert on the roads (especially at dusk and dawn) to avoid danger.

READ MORE: Steer Clear of Pennsylvania’s Most Dangerous Cities for Driving



In fact, PennDOT says there were a total of 19,061 deer-related crashes in the state between 2023 and 2025. That’s about 6,350 a year (or 17 a day). These accidents can certainly be dangerous too, because PennDOT says that 4,327 injuries can be directly attributed to these crashes (with 56 people dying).

Deer Season: Where are Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Roads?

It’s "mating season," so deer tend to be moving around a lot. In fact, 48% of deer-related crashes occur between October and December. One in every five deer-related accidents occurred in the month of November.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania Named One of the States Where the Most People Are Killed by Wild Animals



This is a problem statewide. From the Philly metro area through the middle of the state out to Erie, it's a big issue. In fact, our analysis from the top five counties to report crashes were: Allegheny (1,021 deer crashes), Westmoreland (814 deer crashes), Berks (715 deer crashes), Bucks (715 deer crashes), Chester (708 deer crashes).

So where are you most likely to run into a deer? Here are the 25 towns that topped this dangerous list:

Towns Where You’re Most Likely to Hit a Deer in Pennslyvania It's officially deer season. So we used PENNDOT data from 2023 through 2025 to create a list of the towns that had the most deer related crashes. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

Now let's take a look at New Jersey: