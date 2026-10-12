Well, this was unexpected...and exciting.

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports fame visited local pizza shops on October 9

After just being in the area in August, Dave Portnoy, the king of Barstool Sports, made another visit to the area on Friday (October 9), sending local pizza places into a frenzy.

READ MORE: Dave Portnoy visits Hamilton Township pizza shop for new review

I knew he'd be visiting again soon because he posted on Facebook on Wednesday (October 7) asking where he hadn't been in the area yet (check it out below), but I didn't think he'd be back two days later.

Portnoy asked fans where he hadn't been yet in the area

The post read, "Any great pizza in trenton/philly area I haven't done yet? I think that's the next pizza trip." There were over 5,000 comments. I'm sure he had a tough time deciding with so many great restaurants in the region.

Abruzzi Ristorante in Langhorne

It turns out, Portnoy popped in and did his famous One Bite Pizza Reviews at three Bucks County pizza shops. Abruzzi Ristorante on Wood Lane in Langhorne, Mama Russo's Pizzeria on Philadelphia Avenue in Trevose, and LaVilla Pizza on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Morrisville. All three restaurants were over the moon to have hosted him and his crew.

READ MORE: West Windsor, NJ pizza shop gets One Bite Pizza Review

Abbruzzi posted pictures of Portnoy's visit, saying it was a dream come true to see him walk through the door. "Dave walked in, and I was speechless. I didn’t even know what to do or say, I was honestly in a state of shock," the restaurant owner said.

Abruzzi Ristorante via Facebook Abruzzi Ristorante via Facebook

He tried the "Chambersburg" pizza. But, they knew he loves a pizza with a thin crust, so asked if he would wait until they made him one of their "Thin Burg" pies. He agreed to wait. We'll have to wait to find out their score. Abruzzi's owner said, "He gave us an amazing score and I couldn’t be prouder."

Mama Russo's in Trevose

Mama Russo's also posted pictures of Portnoy's visit, and said, "What an honor to have the man himself. Portnoy even changed into one of the shop's Gaba-Ghoul Halloween t-shirts.

Mama Russo's via Facebook Mama Russo's via Facebook

LaVilla in Morrisville

LaVilla Pizza & Family Restaurant posted that Portnoy's visit was a milestone moment. "From humble beginnings to having Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports stop by to try our Trenton style tomato pie - a moment we’re proud to celebrate!"

Portnoy certainly has the magic touch. Ever since word got out where he was, the restaurants have been packed. Abruzzi even had to delay its opening on Sunday after an overwhelming Saturday. They needed a little more time to prep for a crowd.

Portnoy made at least one stop in Philadelphia, from what I've seen on social media....Joseph's Pizza Parlor on Oxford Avenue.

Where will he turn up next in the area? Hmmm. Can't wait to see.

America's Most Popular Pizza Toppings According to Casino.com , these are the most popular pizza toppings in America. Here's the methodology, "The average monthly Google trends data was gathered for 15 of the most popular pizza toppings in America on a state-by-state basis. This allowed us to reveal the most popular toppings in each state." Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews