It's going to be a fun Saturday in Lawrenceville.

Lawrence Main Street's Fall Arts Festival is October 10 from noon - 4 PM

Lawrenceville Main Street is hosting its annual Fall Arts Festival on October 10 from 12 PM - 4 PM at Weeden Park on Main Street, Craven Lane, and the grounds of Lawrenceville Elementary School (all in walking distance). It's open to the public with free admission and free parking. The weather is expected to be beautiful, so bring your family and friends. You're sure to have a great time.

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There will over 160 vendors lining the streets

There will be over 160 vendors to check out. To see a list of the vendors, click here. You'll find art, crafts, and so many other unique items. It would be the perfect opportunity to start your holiday shopping. You may not want to hear this, but the holidays are only 2 months away. If you're not ready for holiday talk, you can always treat yourself.

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Enjoy live music, food trucks, games, and more

Enjoy lunch or a snack from various food trucks throughout the day. There will be games, a free Kids Zone, a Student Market, and live music on three different stages.

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Stage 1 will be at the Lawrenceville Elementary School. Here's the schedule:

12 PM - Clearimprov Fiddlin Celtic+

1 PM - Princeton Garden Statesmen Barbershop Chorus

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2 PM - Conor Choi

2:45 PM - Braveheart Da Poet

3 PM - Tension

Stage 2 will be on Craven Lane. Here's the schedule:

12 PM - The Rebound

1 PM - Suburban Riot

2 PM - GertOm

3 PM - Princeton School of Rock

Stage 3 will be in Weeden Park on Main Street. Here's the schedule:

12 PM - Rockcital

1 PM - The Beagles with Joy

2:30 PM - Stayed Tuned

3:15 PM - The Alexanders

Get outside, enjoy the fall weather, and don't miss the fun event. For more information, click here.