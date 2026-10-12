Music superstars Usher and Chris Brown are embarking on one of this year’s largest tours, and it’s due to make its return to New Jersey a little later this week on Thursday evening. But in light of recent news, fans are now wondering: will the show go on as planned?

Let’s take a look at what’s really going on here.

Usher & Chris Brown Concerts Canceled Elsewhere

Usher and Chris Brown announced that a few of their upcoming tour dates would be canceled. The announcement, which was made on Friday (October 9) said that the following shows would be canceled:

October 17 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium

October 24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium

October 29 – Columbia, SC @ Williams-Brice Stadium

October 31 – Indianapolis @ Lucas Oil Stadium

A statement from the event promoter said that the demands of the tour forced the difficult decision to cancel the shows as they “prioritized the well-being of the touring party and crew.”

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Ticketholders were offered immediate refunds.

Yes, Chris Brown & Usher Will Still Perform in New Jersey

Over the past weekend the duo performed in Houston to a sold out crowd. And now… New Jersey is the next scheduled stop on the tour.

READ MORE: MetLife Stadium 2027 Concert Schedule: Every Artist Announced So Far

So what’s the good news, New Jersey? Well, it looks like Usher & Chris Brown WILL return to New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Thursday night (October 15).

That show remains on their calendar as scheduled. And as of this morning tickets remained on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

This will mark the duo’s third show in New Jersey on the R&B Tour. The tour previously hit MetLife Stadium back in August for two sold out shows. The tour is scheduled to resume in November with five shows scheduled for Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Why Did Chris Brown & Usher Cancel Tour Dates?

It’s widely speculated that part of the decision may be related to an upcoming mandatory court appearance for Chris Brown.

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Brown is scheduled to be sentenced in the UK on October 26, according to reports. This came after the Brown pleaded guilty in London to a charge of affray, or threatening violence, stemming from an accusation that he hit a music producer with a tequila bottle at a nightclub back in 2023, according to the New York Times.

Ticketmaster did not include that in any of their announcements about the tour. So that is purely speculation, but the timeline certainly matches up.