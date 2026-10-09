One of New Jersey's most popular shopping malls is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend, and you're invited to a huge celebration.

Cherry Hill Mall opened in October 1961

Here's a fun fact. This mall is considered to be the first enclosed, climate-controlled mall east of the Mississippi. Any guesses? It's Cherry Hill Mall, which opened its doors way back in October of 1961.

READ MORE: Wayfair confirms massive Cherry Hill retail store coming in 2028

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There is a 65th anniversary celebration on October 10 from noon - 2 PM

There's going to be a huge, family-friendly, 2-hour Grand Court Celebration on Saturday (October 10), so join the fun. It starts at noon, and it's free. There will be live music. A DJ will host a show with Cher, Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, and Diana Ross look-alike performers. They'll pose for photos, too.

You could win store gift cards and prizes

Enjoy family activities, enter the shopping spree contest, spin the prize wheel to win $65 store gift cards and anniversary tote bags (which you can have personalized on the spot if you win one), take a selfie at the official selfie station with a "65" balloon display, get your face painted, sit for a caricature, sign your name and a mall memory on the "My Cherry Hill Mall" memory banner, pick out a balloon creation, and more.

READ MORE: New stores coming soon to Cherry Hill Mall

Some of the mall stores will have special anniversary sales

Many of the mall stores will have special anniversary sales and samples, so make sure to visit your favorites. More cool stores are coming soon to Cherry Hill Mall, including Dick's House of Sport, an interactive sports experience. It's also a massive retail store.

This is a celebration not to be missed. Join the Grand Court Celebration on Saturday, October 10, from noon - 2 PM. For more information, click here. Happy 65th anniversary, Cherry Hill Mall.