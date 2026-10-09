Spooky Szn is in full swing. If you're looking for some family-friendly fun (and maybe some scares), there are some really cool houses in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) that you need to visit pronto. Let's just say, these homeowners knew the assignment.

For many, visiting these "Halloween Houses" has become a tradition. Year after year, families from all over flock to Hamilton to check out their favorite displays and see what may be new.

Homeowners prepare for months for the Halloween season

Preparing these houses for Spooky Szn is no small feat. It some cases, it takes these Halloween-obsessed residents months to make their homes just right for the community to see, so if you see them while visiting, thank them.

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Here are the "Halloween Houses" in Hamilton Township not to be missed this year.

Finley Fright Night - 108 Finley Avenue

Live actors make this Halloween house one to remember. It's a haunted walkthrough where you'll follow haunted trails into the scare zones. Wait 'til you see the really cool animatronics.

Finley Fright Night Finley Fright Night

Finley Fright Night is open to visitors 4 nights only from 7 PM - 10 PM, if you dare:

Friday, October 23

Saturday, October 24

Friday, October 30

Halloween Night, Saturday, October 31

There will be a food truck and photo booth. Donations are appreciated for local animal shelters and care groups. Last year, thanks to the community's generosity, $1,200 was raised for the Hamilton Animal Shelter.

Letts Berkeyheiser Home - A Haunting on Highland (163 Highland Avenue)

This house has been a Hamilton tradition since 1995. You can stop by from now until Halloween to see the lights and decorations. Beware. On the weekends there are scare actors wandering around. They'll also be there the entire last week of October.

Haunting on Highland Haunting on Highland

Follow them on Facebook or Instagram for character schedules, weather updates, and more.

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Bonnie Rae Cemetery

It's spooky vibes only on Bonnie Rae Drive. You can walk or drive by every night from now until Halloween. You'll love it.

Bonnie Rae Cemetery Bonnie Rae Cemetery

Bonnie Rae Cemetery has been a Hamilton tradition since 2020. Stop by and check it out. Donations are being accepted for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visit again during the holidays...they put up a ton of Christmas lights too.

Farina Family Frightmare

The Farina Family Frightmare is such a cool display on Moro Drive. The Farina family convinced their neighbors to join the Halloween fun and thrill the community. The frightmare is spread out over 4 families front lawns...7, 9, 11, and 15 Moro Drive.

Farina Family Frightmare Farina Family Frightmare

Check out the musical light shows, creepy scenery, and chilling effects. If you've been before, it's worth the trip back to check out the new additions. If you're looking for someplace cool to trick-or-treat this year, head to Moro Drive...the whole street gets involved. It's quite an experience.

All of the Hamilton Halloween Houses are close to each other, so its definitely possible to see all in one night. I bet you'll want to visit them more than once.

Happy Halloween.

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