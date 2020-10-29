Holiday Drinks Return to Dunkin’ Along with a Couple of New Items

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Feel free to enjoy your pumpkin spice latte through November, but Dunkin’ is bringing back the beloved peppermint mocha next week. According to a recent press release, festive flavors return to Dunkin’ on Wednesday, November 4.

“Dunkin’s rich seasonal lattes are sure to bring smiles, with flavors that fans count on to make the season extra merry and bright.”

The Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte has been on the nice list for a long time. This holiday favorite features peppermint mocha flavor topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder.

The Signature Gingerbread Latte also returns to the holiday menu and will make you “run, run, as fast as you can.” This treat is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar for a little extra sweetness.

These two flavors will also be available for hot or iced coffee, chai latte, cold brew, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen chocolate. I’m getting cold just at the thought of having a frozen peppermint mocha flavored coffee. Talk about minty fresh.

Dunkin’ will also feature a Chai Oatmilk Latte for tea lovers. This drink is a sweetened chai tea blend “featuring a merry mix of spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg, combined with the rich and creamy taste of oatmilk, Dunkin’s newest non-dairy option.”

In addition to these three drink items, Dunkin’ will introduce a new Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich. “Combining a generous helping of extra Cherrywood smoked bacon, two fried eggs, and aged Wisconsin white cheddar cheese on tasty new sourdough toast, the Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich delivers guests an exciting new sandwich choice."

According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’, “We’re raising a cup to everyone looking for a taste of the familiar this year. From the heartwarming flavors of our holiday lattes, to the craveable comfort of our new toasted Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich, Dunkin’ is giving our guests something delicious during a time many could use some extra cheer.”