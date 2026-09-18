If you love saving money on quality items, you'll have not one, but two chances in Lawrence Township this fall.

Annual LHS Cardinal Thrift Sale is September 26 and October 10

Save the dates. The massive LHS Cardinal Thrift Sale at Lawrence High School on Princeton Pike will take place on Saturday, September 26, from 9 AM - 2 PM, and Saturday, October 10, from 9 AM - 3 PM. Entry is free. The sale is in the cafeteria.

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Photo by Becca McHaffie on Unsplash person holding assorted clothes in wooden hanger

This is your chance to shop clothing for children and adults in a variety of sizes, jackets for all seasons, different accessories, handbags, and more treasures. The price for all items is between $1 and $5. Wow. You can score deep discounts.

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You can fill a bag for $10 on October 10

During the October 10 sale, between 2 PM - 3 PM, you can fill a bag for only $10. Don't miss the chance to save big money.

Photo by Kaylin Pacheco on Unsplash gray denim jeans on clothes hanger

Donations for the sale are being accepted now

If you've been wanting to clean out your closets, now is a great time to do it. Donations for the sale are currently being accepted. You can drop off your bagged items in the Lawrence High School lobby weekdays between 8 AM - 7 PM.

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Photo by Megan Lee on Unsplash black and white leather peep toe heeled shoes

The LHS Cardinal Thrift Sale benefits the Lawrence High School Class of 2027 and Project Graduation, which is a fun and safe way for the class to celebrate graduation. The all-night event takes place at the school on graduation night. The school is filled with sporting activities, games, activities, photo ops, food, and more. It's been a Lawrence High School tradition for many years.

Last year's sale was a huge success. Over $4,000 was raised for the two groups, as well as the Lawrence High School and Lawrence Middle School PTO. Towels were donated to EASEL animal rescue league in Ewing, and a van full of clothing was donated to Homefront NJ, which helps families experiencing homelessness in Central Jersey to break the cycle of poverty.

Lawrence High School is located at 2525 Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township. The LHS Cardinal Thrift sale is Saturday, September 26 from 9 AM - 2 PM, and Saturday, October 10 from 9 AM - 3 PM in the school cafeteria.

These are NJ's top public high schools this year Out of 522 New Jersey schools reviewed in an annual nationwide ranking by U.S. News and World Report , 415 schools made the rankings for 2026-2027. Here are the top 15. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt