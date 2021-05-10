Hopewell Restaurants Support Each Other With Hopewell Switch

What a great idea. Two fabulous restaurants in Hopewell are teaming up to support each other during the ongoing pandemic in the first ever, Hopewell Switch, according to Facebook.

The "switch" concept is a cool one. The restaurants, Entrata and The Blue Bottle Café, are about 2 minutes away from each other (literally right down the street), so you'll enjoy the first two courses of your meal at Entrata and then head to The Blue Bottle Café for the last two courses.....OR, start at The Blue Bottle Café and end up at Entrata...your choice. Get it? You'll switch restaurants, so you can experience two of the best local restaurants in Mercer County. This sounds like so fun, doesn't it?

I'm sure this event will fill up very quickly and there's limited availability, so tell your honey, family, or friends and book NOW, you don't want to miss out.

"Hopewell Switch" is only $49.99 per person + t/s. That's a great price for all of this fantastic sounding food. Check out the menus:

This is sort of like the Progressive Dinners of the past, where you went to a different friend's house for a different course...drinks, apps, salad, main course, dessert, coffee, and after dinner drinks. It was usually in the same neighborhood, so you could walk. Love that these local restaurants are doing their own version of this.

Get out there, support your local restaurants and have some of the best food in the area. FYI...it's BYOB...love it.

For more information and to reserve your spot, please call (609) 333-9900 or (609) 333-1710.