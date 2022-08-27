I am about to introduce you to the next adorable fur baby of the Jersey Shore.

Her name is Mia and she is a baby donkey that was just born at HorseSense Therapeutic Center. They are located at 145 East Street in Howell.

I've got some video and additional photos for you but first, let me tell you a bit about this amazing place.

They offer therapeutic riding for kids and adults with disabilities or anyone who falls anywhere on the spectrum.

According to their website, "therapeutic riding has been shown to improve one’s balance, strength and motor coordination. It has also been proven to be effective in promoting language, sensory regulation as well as improving social skills as students often form an emotional bond with the horses they ride on."

The best part is that they have no structured curriculum. The plan of action is catered to each individual and the goals that are set.

Just be aware that it is all by appointment only so give them a call at (732) 910-7855.

Seriously, how amazing is this? The power of animals. I'll tell ya...

This part is important: Horse Sense Therapeutical Center is currently looking for sponsors! You can sponsor a horse or a specific student so that the cost of their riding lessons are covered!

And coming soon, this center will be setting up an Amazon Wish List so that the public can help by purchasing some of their most needed items.

Now for that adorable baby donkey.

Her name is Mia and she is so fluffy!!

When you to pay this place a visit, you will have the chance to pet Mia and she is super friendly!

And now for the adorable video. The first video shows her cool, calm and collected:

And just moments later, Mia was off and running. Look at how fast she can move those little legs:

And obviously, Mia is far from the only animal you will be hanging out with when you visit this awesome business.

Introducing the cutest little piggy there ever was, Pork Roll.

I would least stop by Horse Sense Therapeutic Center to at least see what they are all about.

I'll make you a bet. You'll become mesmerized by the horses and never want to leave.

And while we are on the topic of animals:

