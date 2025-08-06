Are you house hunting in 2025? It’s seriously such a struggle.

Between the highest prices we’ve seen, listings disappearing in hours, and tough competition, it can seriously feel like buying a home may never be in the cards for you.

If you’re a first-time buyer or even a current owner trying to make a move, it’s just frustrating either way. Anyone who’s on the hunt right now needs to dig deep and find patience when it comes to this.

A new list was just posted by Realtor.com, and it lists the “hottest ZIP codes” in the United States. It’s basically a ranking of ZIP codes across the country where buyer demand is off the charts.

It’s all based on metrics like how many unique views each listing gets and how quickly homes are selling once they hit the market. It’s showing data that homes located in these specific ZIP codes are selling around 3.3x to 5.2x faster than the national average, and they typically all sell within less than a month.

There are a ton of ZIP codes listed, but one New Jersey ZIP code has officially made the list.

Which New Jersey Zip Code is considered one of the “hottest” in America in 2025?

It’s actually at number 2 on the list of every ZIP code in the country, and it’s 08053. Do you know which area this is? It’s Marlton, New Jersey. According to the data, it’s in the Philly metro and thud towns saw about 3.9x the average views per listing.

Homes sold in a median of 17 days, and the median listing price is around $495,000. It’s a great area, so this makes sense. You get that suburban feel while being very close to a major city like Philadelphia.

It truly offers the best of both worlds. The only other ZIP code that was above Marlton, New Jersey, was Beverly, Massachusetts (01915). If you’re on the hunt for a new house, as beautiful as Marlton is, it’s a hot spot right now, and you should be aware.

