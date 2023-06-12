NEW DEVELOPMENTS: I-95 Southbound to be Demolished in Northeast Philadelphia

We've got some new significant new information about the future of I-95 in Philadelphia, as of Monday afternoon.

City officials just announced that the Southbound I-95 bridge will need to be demolished in the area of Cottman Avenue.

They say that the structural integrity of the bridge was so compromised by Sunday morning's tanker fire that it will be demolished this week.

The I-95 northbound bridge collapsed in the incident on Sunday morning. Officials are working to clean up the debris on that side of the roadway, as of Monday afternoon.

The southbound roadway did not initially collapse but was closed immediately as officials were concerned about its structural integrity.

Motorists driving over the bridge as the fire was burning on Sunday morning reported that the roadway was in fact buckling. Some of those motorists shared the terrifying scenes, via photos and videos posted on social media.

The demolition of the southbound bridge will begin on Monday afternoon, officials say. The demolition should take four to five days to be completed, PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll told reporters including NBC 10 Philadelphia and The Inquirer on Monday afternoon.

PennDOT PennDOT loading...

We've got a complete guide on how to get around the closure posted for you here. Here's a look at the latest detours.

We'll keep you posted on this nightmare in the days to come. In the meantime, stay patient Philly!