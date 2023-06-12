New Detour Options Available for I-95 in Northeast Philly

We're not sure if this is good news or bad news just yet. But PennDOT officials are offering new detour "local detour routes" if you're affected by the closure of I-95 (in both directions) across Northeast Philly.

PennDOT is working with local officials and their federal partners to manage traffic flow — including controlling the traffic lights on local roads and more.

The new "local detour routes," which were shared early Monday afternoon are:

I-95 Northbound Local Detour Around Philadelphia

Get off the highway at Exit 26 (Betsy Ross/Aramingo Ave). Then take Tacony Street to New State Road to Milnor Street to Bleigh Avenue and Linden Avenue to access I-95 North below the closure.

I-95 Southbound Local Detour Around Philadelphia

Philadelphia OEM via Twitter

Get off the highway at the Cottman Avenue exit. Then take Bleigh Avenue and State Road to access I-95 South at Longshore Ave.

Delays are expected on these roadways, but officials are working on maximizing the traffic flow the best they can (particularly during the weekday commute rush hours, which will cause local traffic.

The larger detour routes were posted earlier on Sunday by PennDOT. Those are listed here & posted below.

How to Detour Around I-95 in Philadelphia:

PennDOT

If you're heading northbound:

Take I-676 West to I-76 West.

Get off at Exit 304B for U.S. 1/ Roosevelt Boulevard North.

Go to Woodhaven Road (Route 63) and head East to get past the collapse.

If you're heading southbound:

Get off of I-95 at the Woodhaven Road exit.

Head towards Route 1 (Roosevelt Blvd South).

You'll get on I-76 East then 676 East before merging onto I-95 southbound in South Philadelphia.

Using New Jersey to Detour Around I-95 in Philadelphia

Some commuters may find it is easier to trek into New Jersey for a portion of their drive to avoid I-95.

Drivers can take the Ben Franklin or Walt Whitman Bridge into New Jersey and use Route 130 and Route 295 to travel around the closure, New Jersey 101.5 reports.