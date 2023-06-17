Yes, Xfinity Live! Is Hosting an I-95 Rebuild Watch Party This Weekend… Is It The Most Philly Thing Ever?

Philadelphia loves an excuse to throw a tailgate or a party. So, naturally, this weekend you can tailgate for the rebuilding of I-95 at one of South Philadelphia’s largest bars.

In fact, Philadelphia IS a sports town, so OF COURSE, the largest bar in the sporting complex is hosting a party to watch the live stream of the I-95 rebuilding process.

Xfinity Live! Hosts I-95 Rebuild Livestream Watch Party This Weekend

Located just feet from the home of the Philadelphia Eagles (at Lincoln Financial Field), Philadelphia Phillies (at Citizen’s Bank Park), and Philadelphia Flyers (at Wells Fargo Center), Xfinity Live! is known for hosting raucous Super Bowl watch parties and concert pregame parties.

Their giant TV screens have shown some of the most historical moments in Philadelphia sports – including the Phillies and Eagles championships in recent years like this moment when the Eagles won the Super Bowl:

So, naturally, those TV screens (which are HUGE, by the way) will be showing the live stream of the I-95 rebuild this weekend.

So on one screen this weekend, you can cheer the Phillies on as they take on the Oakland A’s, and on the other screen, you can cheer on a dump truck as it drops recycled glass onto the busy Philadelphia highway this weekend (June 17 & June 18).

PennDOT Launches Livestream for I-95 Rebuild in Philadelphia

The launch of the live stream of the construction site was announced earlier this week by Pennsylvania’s Governor Josh Shapiro.

The livestream is part of PennDOT’s plan to show the progress they’re making on this historic project, following last Sunday’s tanker fire.

“@XfinityLive will have the feed on so you can watch crews rebuild I-95 as safely and quickly as possible while you enjoy your weekend," Governor Shapiro said on Twitter.

Xfinity Live will have specials as well for the party that are themed. They’re offering $.95 cent wings and $2.95 Bud Lights / Michelob Ultras. ... Get it?



Philadelphia's I-95 Could Reopen By The End of June

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Pennsylvania’s Governor, Josh Shapiro, announced that the temporary roadway would be open in “less than two weeks,” which would mark historic speed for such a project.

So if we were to put that incredible speed for this project into... Philly sports terms, a new Philly Special may be happening on the screens of Xfinity Live! soon.