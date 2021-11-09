If you are stopped by police in NJ, you no longer have to do this

Seeing the flashing red lights in your rearview mirror can be stressful enough. When a police officer asks for your license and registration, having to dig through your glove box or center console to find it can make things worse.

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law a measure that will let you show proof of registration on your cell phone or tablet.

The bill was sponsored by state Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, to change the law that says you have to provide your proof of registration in paper form when asked for it by a police officer or a judge.

"Drivers often struggle to locate their paper registration card in a cluttered glove box” during a traffic stop, Bucco said, “Knowing they will be able to use their phone to prove their car is properly registered may provide a bit of relief.”

New Jersey already allows you to provide proof of auto insurance on your cell phone. Gov. Chris Christie signed that law in 2015. Insurance companies still have to issue you a paper certificate, but you can use your phone if you get stopped.

You do still have to produce a physical license if asked by police.

Under the new law, the $150 fine for failing to have a paper registration is also eliminated.

However, don't just take a photo of your registration card and think you can use it. The Motor Vehicle Commission has been tasked with coming up with ways to verify the displayed registration and anti-counterfeit measures.

That could take up to 18 months, so for now, keep your paper registration and know where it is for easy access.

