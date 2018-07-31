If You Love Craft Beer You’ll Love These NJ Brewed Pilsners

According to the Asbury Park Press it's pilsner season! I had no clue, but I can get on board with that. I found an awesome list that highlights some local breweries and the pilsners you should try this season!

Here are a couple local pilsners that sounded good to me:

1. Sideshore from Kane Brewing Company in Ocean Township. It's described as in the article as a "an incredibly pleasurable summer sipper."

2. Press from Dark City Brewing Company in Asbury Park. It was described as "a no-nonsense, crisp and straightforward pilsner."

You can check out the complete list of New Jersey's pilsners by clicking here.

Cheers!