I’m Not Allowed to Speak for Two Whole Weeks

If you know me, you know that I am ALWAYS talking. Ever since I was a little girl I was known for being a loudmouth. When I'm not on the radio talking about the latest gossip about Cardi B or being fake deep and spewing out motivation quotes, I'm usually on facetime with my friends, or doing something that involves talking. So I guess all that talking finally caught up to me.

Over the past few months I noticed that my voice has been sounding weird. It hasn't been as strong and powerful as it usually is, and it would hurt to say just a few sentences. I thought it was just from straining my voice and thought nothing of it.

It never got better. To have a constant sore throat for 3 months straight isn't normal!! So finally I decided to see an Ear Nose and Throat doctor. I was sounding horse on the radio almost every single night, so I knew I needed to do something about it. Long story short I found out that I have nodules on my vocal cords. Think of them like callouses in your throat. They're not cancerous, but they are growths that come when you are using your voice the wrong way.

Like I said, all that screaming in the club, talking loud on the phone finally caught up with me. I have been sentenced to two weeks of vocal rest and speech therapy. Yes, I say "sentenced" because this is going to be like prison for me. Two whole weeks of not being allowed to say a single word????

My doctor told me that I have been speaking incorrectly. Instead of speaking from my diaphragm I have been talking from my throat which has caused the overuse and swelling. So speech therapy will teach me how to speak properly so that this doesn't happen again.

I am currently on day three and it's not as bad as I thought. I have been journaling and doing self care workbooks. I've been meditating, praying and doing yoga. I also decided to take on one huge project in my house a day. But I also decided to use this time to be silent. Like really be silent. I am always moving, always on the go. I never take time to just be still. I want to learn more about myself in this time of isolation and really figure out who I am without my voice.

Wish me luck!! I'l keep you updated!