Some of the funniest, local celebs are going on tour in 2023!

It was just announced that the guys from Impractical Jokers are taking their hilarious show on the road, and are making a few stops in New Jersey along the way.

Get our free mobile app

If you’ve never seen the show, Impractical Jokers is a reality prank show that’s hosted by a group of friends from the New York/New Jersey area.

Fun Fact: Murr from the show lives locally and a few summers ago, when I was delivering for Instacart, I delivered to his house.

Pretty crazy, right? I’ve been watching their show for years and they are such a funny group of guys who know how to get the crowd loosened up and laughing, so I can only imagine what they have in store for this tour.

It’s so sad that Joe will not be on this tour after stepping down from the show, but I’m sure the show will still be killer.

Where Are The Impractical Jokers Performing In New Jersey in 2023?

It looks like New Jersey will be able to catch them performing at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and also at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ.

When Will The Impractical Jokers Be In New Jersey in 2023?

Their Newark show will be on February 3, 2023, and the Camden show will be on March 10, 2023.

Where Do I Buy Tickets for The Impractical Jokers 2023 Tour?

According to ticketmaster.com, presale for both of those and other shows across the country go on sale Wednesday, October 19 at 10 am, which is tomorrow! The general public sale will be on Friday, October 21 at 10 am. I have a feeling you're going to want to find thowe presale codes, these tickets get sold really quick!

Here Are 9 of the Tastiest Taco Spots in Central Jersey! According to Yelp!