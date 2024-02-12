This is so cool! A TV star was just spotted in Lawrence Township!

If you're a fan of "Impractical Jokers", maybe you were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of this improv comedian and New Jersey resident.

Over the weekend, James Murray, aka "Murr" was just spotted at the Trenton Farmers Market!

TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2019 - Green Room Getty Images loading...

The TruTV and TBS star was seen shopping at the popular farmers market, and even took some time to snap a few fun pictures with fans and the staff from Pulaski Meats and Hambone Opera BBQ, located inside the market!

Trenton Farmer's Market in Lawrence Township, NJ Google Maps loading...

Take a look at the pictures below from the Trenton Farmers Market Facebook page:

Fellow fans expressed their delight in seeing Murr in the post's comment. section:

"Great guy. He’s a regular during the warmer months at Erini Restaurant."

"So cool!!!"

"Wow! Love the show. Wish I would have known he was there."

"I parked my car next to him!!!!"

"Love the show and my fav is “The Murr Man”!"

Didn't get to see him? Don't worry. If you live in the area, you don't have to be bummed out because after all, he's a Princeton resident! There will be plenty of other opportunities to catch a glimpse.

Murr has been starring in Impractical Jokers with his lifelong friends Sal Vulcano, Joe Gatto, and Brian Quinn ever since the show first aired in 2011.

"Impractical Jokers: The Movie" New York Screening Getty Images loading...

Over the years of pulling stunts and playing jokes in public, they've gotten so famous and recognizable that people recognize them before they can finish the prank!

Have you ever met Murr or any of the other Impractical Jokers cast members?

