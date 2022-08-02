IMPRESSIVE! See Where New Jersey Ranks On The Healthiest State List

How healthy are we here in New Jersey? The latest study from World Population Review came out and you might be surprised where we rank here in New Jersey.

You’ve heard the phrase “I’m here for a good time, not a long time” right? Well, what if you can be around for both a good and long time? The wellness industry is projected to hit over $7 trillion by 2025 and that is because we want a better quality of life as well as longevity.

I think COVID made people take a long hard look at the quality of their physical and mental health. We started walking and exercising outdoors (because that was all we could do), and now that we are done COVID-binge eating we are worried about our nutrition more than ever.

To determine the healthiest states they focused on overall healthy behaviors, quality of health care, health policy, disease, and deaths from that sickness.

The Number One Healthiest State Is Vermont

Vermont is considered the healthiest state in the U.S. because they have the lowest obesity rate which is 26.6%, They are also pretty low in smoking.

I’m going to jump right to us here in the Garden State. We got the eighth-healthiest state in the U.S.! We actually scored really well in the categories of obesity, smoking, and excessive drinking.

Getty Images Signature/Townsquare Media photo illustration Getty Images Signature/Townsquare Media photo illustration loading...

New Jersey has the fifth-lowest poverty rate in the country at 9.5% and the second-highest median household income of $81,740. This level of economic well-being allows for access to high-quality health care and components of a healthy lifestyle such as gym memberships and healthful food.

The least healthy states in the country are Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. These states have high obesity rates and excessive drinking which means more cancer and heart disease.

You can read the full report from World Population Review right here.

