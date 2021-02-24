Princeton is such a beautiful area. You can find so many places to get some really good IG pics to get you those likes. Not only can you get some shots of yourself you can also get some good pictures of your food. You know having dinner out is not complete unless you take a picture of your food and tease others with it.

I was scrolling through Instagram and found the hashtag #PrincetonEats and let me tell you I got really hungry after seeing all of the photos.

We decided to get the best-looking food shots that were on the hashtag #PrincetonEats and share them with you.

@TheCuteCritic on Instagram got a great shot of a dish from Mediterra Restaurant & Taverna

Agricola has two locations one in Morristown and another in Princeton. This particular dish is from the Princeton location.

Now, this is for sushi lovers. Wow! This just looks amazing! Probably the fanciest, unique, sushi we've ever since. This is a meal from Elite Five.

Spicy food is my weakness and now this mac and cheese from Winberie's just makes us weak.

The Alchemist and Barrister is definitely a go-to spot in Princeton for drinks. You just can't go wrong there. After seeing this food shot we may say that it could be a top spot for food in Princeton as well.

This just made us want to take a trip to Princeton to try all of this food. #PrincetonEats came in clutch with all the new spots we must check out in the amazing area of Princeton.