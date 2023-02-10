🚔 School Bus and motor vehicle crash under investigation Friday in Howell

🚔 One driver injured in Howell car accident while no injuries to school bus driver or students

🚔 Howell Police asking drivers to avoid the area where the car crash occurred

An investigation is underway in Howell Township after a school bus and motor vehicle collided on Friday morning near the intersection of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road.

(Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) (Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Police said that they received a call around 7:30 am on Friday morning about the crash involving a Presidential school bus operating for the Freehold Regional High School District that was in the process of bringing students to Marlboro High School when it collided with another vehicle.

There have been no injuries reported for any of the students or school bus driver, police said, but the driver of the motor vehicle was brought over to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) (Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Police are asking cars to avoid the area on Friday morning.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children