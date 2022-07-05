Is Charlie Brown’s Ever Reopening in Toms River, NJ

Maybe we have some hope. Charlie Brown's was one of my favorites. I've missed it since they closed down basically all of the Charlie Brown's in New Jersey because of the pandemic.

I loved Charlie Brown's salad bar like so many of you. Recently, there's been rumors that Charlie Brown's were reopening.

Get our free mobile app

There were 13 Charlie Brown's in New Jersey that all closed after the start of the pandemic. Without any business and laying off employees, it was just too much for Charlie Brown's to stay in business.

Shawn Michaels, Townsquare Media Shawn Michaels, Townsquare Media loading...

We had three in Ocean County. There was a Forked River location on Rt. 9, Rt. 70 in the Brick and Lakewood area, and the one in Toms River on Hooper Avenue.

The Charlie Brown's on Rt. 70, as we know now, are office buildings. The Charlie Brown's in Forked River has become Pine Tar Bar & Grill on Rt. 9. The Toms River location on Hooper Avenue is still there, an empty building, but no business or restaurant in that location.

According to nj.com, Charlie Brown's in Woodbury, NJ reopened in April of 2022. This is great news and it would be great news if we would hear that good news in Ocean County. I was thinking since two of the Charlie Brown's in Ocean County have become something else, the one in Toms River still stands closed. Nothing has become of that building and the signs are still there. Is there still hope?

Do you want to see Charlie Brown's reopen in Ocean County? Do you want that Charlie Brown's back in Toms River? Is it a restaurant that you miss? What are your thoughts? Since reopening in Woodbury, maybe there's hope for Toms River?

20 Succulent New Jersey Seafood Restaurants too Sensational Not to Try