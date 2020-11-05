Is Panera Adding Wine & Beer to their Menus?

Delish reports, Panera is starting to serve alcohol at restaurants in the Kansas City area. If it's successful, maybe they will launch it nationwide. They will be partnering with beer company Boulevard Brewing Co. and wine company Ménage à Trois to bring customers beer and wine for $4-$6 and alcohol will be served starting at 4pm. There are a bunch of selections to choose from including a wheat beer, and even a Spiked & Sparkling Strawberry Lemon & Basil seltzer, and of course a few wine selections. Panera has also just rolled out some new flatbreads, so these alcoholic beverages would go perfect with those.

Panera Bread is one of my favorite places to eat. My favorites on their menu are their tuna fish sandwich, the cream of chicken and wild rice soup, broccoli and cheese soup and their chipotle chicken avocado melt. I really haven't had a bad meal there and the staff has always been pleasant at the Paneras I've visited. Recently, they've even added some special badges to their menus to let customers know what items on the menu are the perfect portions, climate friendly, plant based, and are meat and dairy free. It's one of those restaurants that I feel good eating at because of their standards of food. I don't know that I need alcohol there, especially because I only drink alcohol with meals if I'm having some sort of dinner entree, but with those new flatbreads, it may taste so good.