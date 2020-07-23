Panera Just Added 5 New Menu Items

Starting today, thrillist.com says that Panera has added 5 new menu items to its summer menu.

Thrillist.com says the first new item is a whole grain breakfast wrap filled with scrambled egg, bacon, grape tomatoes, Vermont white cheddar cheese, mustard horseradish sauce, salt, and pepper. (I'll pass on the mustard horseradish sauce, but the rest sounds good to me.)

According to thrillist.com, Vermont white cheddar is also an ingredient on a new lunch/dinner sandwich that features smoked, pulled chicken, apple cider vinegar BBQ sauce, red onions and frizzled onions (yum!). All of those ingredients are placed between two pieces of white bread and toasted.

Panera's next new entree, according to thrillist.com, starts with seared chicken thighs tossed in teriyaki sauce topped with pickled red onions, cucumbers, greens, cilantro, and mayonnaise on toasted artisan ciabatta bread. (If this was a chicken breast rather than chicken thighs, I'd be all in on this sammy.)

Thrillist says that Panera has also added a BBQ chicken salad that features a BBQ ranch dressing and a chipotle bacon melt with gouda and American cheeses.

Finally, thrillist.com reports that Panera has introduced a new offer at select locations called Panera Duets, which includes 2 classic menu items for just $5.99.

According to nrn.com, Panera is America's 10th largest restaurant chain with almost $6 billion in annual sales.

Panera has several local locations, including Princeton, Hamilton, Plainsboro, East Windsor, and Ewing, NJ and Levittown, Feasterville and Bensalem, PA.

To check out Panera's full menu, go to panera.com.