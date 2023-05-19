Jay-Z and Beyoncé Buy the Most Expensive Home Ever in California for $200 Million – Report

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have reportedly shattered yet another record, but this time, it's in the world of real estate rather than the entertainment business. The first couple of hip-hop just bought the most expensive home in California ever.

According to an article published by TMZ on Friday (May 19), Jay-Z and Beyoncé enlisted the services of realtor to the stars, Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency, to become the proud owners of a mansion in Malibu, Calif. overlooking the Paradise Cove area of the Pacific Ocean.

Although the original listing of the home pictured below is said to have been set at $295 million, the Carters reportedly copped the crib for the low, low price of $200 million, a price tag that now finds the "Ape S**t" spitters surpassing the previous California record of $177 million.

Described as one of the "greatest architectural masterpieces" in the United States, sources tell TMZ that Jay-Z and Beyoncé's not-so-humble new abode was designed by renowned Japanese architect, Tadao Ando, on an 8-acre waterfront piece of property. Ando also designed Kanye West's Malibu home as well.

This isn't the first time Hov and Bey have made headlines for high-priced real estate. In 2015, the A-list couple purchased a renovated church in New Orleans for $2.6 million, a relatively humble purchase at this point. Then, two years later, Jay-Z and Beyoncé headed out to Los Angeles to buy a luxurious pad in Bel-Air, which at the time, was worth $90 million.

XXL has reached out to both Jay-Z and realtor Kurt Rappaport to provide statements on the matter.

See the Most Expensive Home in California Jay-Z and Beyoncé Bought for $200 Million Below

