Jennifer Lopez Comes Clean About Botox and Plastic Surgery

Jennifer Lopez claims she has never gone has any cosmetic procedures done.

In an IGTV video posted on Friday (January 15), the 51-year-old singer and businesswoman shared a clip showing off the anti-aging effects of her new Limitless Glow Sheet Mask from the JLo Beauty line. The video received an onslaught of comments from followers accusing her of lying about never receiving Botox or filler injections, and/or having plastic surgery or other cosmetic procedures.

"Can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn't move at all when you talk or try to express... you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it's all good. Just saying," one Instagram user wrote.

"LOL that's just my face!!!" Lopez replied. "For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying. Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!!”

@jlo on Instagram

“Try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others," Lopez added. "Don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate."

Just last month, J.Lo explained to Page Six that she has more of a "natural approach" to her skincare—but she isn't ruling out Botox for the future.

“I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” the superstar told the publication. “I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”