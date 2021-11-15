Jersey girl Jax hits it big with a new record deal and hit songs

It’s not that Jax isn't one of the most multitalented young people we know. Or that she didn’t have the chops to make it as a pop star. All her ducks were in a row, but it took TikTok to finally turn East Brunswick, NJ’s Jax into the megastar she always dreamed of being.

Jax, a sweetheart who has appeared on our station many times performing live and hanging out with many of our hosts on the air, often arrived accompanied by her lovely parents, including her devoted father, John, a New York City firefighter injured on the day of the Sep. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

We all fell in love with her.

Recently she has become a TikTok devotée, and after going to bed one night with 1,000 views on a video, she woke up to 1 million on a parody of the famous song by Fountains of Wayne, "Stacy's Mom."

Apparently, TikTok was the magic that attracted Atlantic Records’ attention and signed her. That was the perfect fuel to push her new song, “Like My Father,” dedicated to her parents and their long-time love affair, into radio airplay rotation.

Jax has already released two videos through Atlantic: “Ring Pop,” about a romantic relationship on a budget, and her ode to '90s pop culture, and “90s Kids” in heavy rotation on SiriusXM Hits and racking up one million streams weekly since its release.

She was public in her successful battle with thyroid cancer and took a pause to heal from it. Then it was back to the trajectory and even more hard work. And it’s paying off.

Jax is the kind of girl you always wanted to be friends with in high school—the one you were actually happy for when things went her way.

We made her promise she’d be faithful to us once she became a huge star, since we all knew it would happen, eventually. After all, we’re the Jersey Station and right now, she’s Jersey’s "it girl."

See you soon, Jax!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.