Jersey Mike's Day of Giving is upon us. It's a wonderful day full of great, fresh food and support for a wonderful cause. And we have all the details for you!

Actually Jersey Mike's Day of Giving has been a full month of generosity this year. It all began the beginning of March and culminates today. All month long, you've been able to make donations, and today Jersey Mike's donates every dollar that comes into great charities.

Believe it or not, this year marks the 11th Anniversary of Jersey Mike's Month of Giving. The first one in 2011 raised about $600,000 for over 60 charities, and since then the tally has been over $32 million, and this year the hope is to raise $8 million.

It's great to see a wonderful and successful local businessman spearheading such an important drive and using the same passion and enthusiasm he used to build the Jersey Mike's brand to make it such a huge success.

We also spoke with Michael Dominick from Make-A-Wish Foundation about all the hard and important work they do and how the Month of Giving has benefited them. It's such a wonderful organization dealing with some challenges that COVID has created.

We hope that you can think of Jersey Mike's at breakfast, lunch, and dinner today. It'll be a great day of Jersey food, and you'll know with every bite that you've helped Jersey Mike's make a difference for some great charities.

Take A Tour Of Wendy Williams' $1.4 Million Dollar Mansion

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast