Oh my god! The big day(s) are finally here!

The R&B Tour with Usher & Chris Brown is coming to the New York City area when it hits MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 7 and August 8th.

From setlists to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show right here:

What Time Is Usher & Chris Brown's New Jersey Concert at MetLife Stadium?

The "show" starts both nights 8:00 p.m. The gates to the stadium open at 6:00 pm each day.

Here's a more detailed time breakdown (keep scrolling for EVEN MORE info):

3:00 PM - Parking Lots Open

4:53 PM - NJ Transit Service Begins (on Friday, it's 3 minutes later on Saturday)

4:00 PM - Coach USA bus service from NYC begins

6:00 PM – Stadium gates open

8:00 PM – Concert / “Show” Begins

What Time Will Usher & Chris Brown Perform at MetLife Stadium?

Per our best guesstimates, it's likely that the headliners will take to the stage around 8:50 p.m. We’ve seen them hitting the stage around that time on earlier dates of the tour.

Don’t cut it too close, though. MetLife is a large stadium, though, so you should be safely in your seat by about 8:30 p.m.

Getty Images Getty Images

It's a co-headlining tour so both artists alternate throughout the evening.

Are Tickets Still Available for Usher & Chris Brown at MetLife Stadium? &

How Can I get Last-Minute Tickets?

A limited number of tickets are available directly from Ticketmaster (as of press time).

Friday tickets - Tickets start as low as $98. You can click here to check them out. There are a decent number of seats available with a full view still as well.

Saturday tickets - These tickets start as low as $175. As you can imagine, Saturday night's show is more sold out than Friday night's concert, but you can click here to view what seats remain.

What Time do the Parking Lots Open for the Chris Brown & Usher Concert at MetLife Stadium? & How Much Does Parking Cost at MetLife Stadium?

Parking lots open at 3:00 pm daily both days of the show.

Parking is $50 for cars and $200 for oversized vehicles. Though, you may want to consider taking NJ Transit from Secaucus Junction to the stadium (we have more info on that posted below).

It often saves fans time from sitting in extreme traffic delays.

Unsure of where to park? All parking lots in the stadium complex are open for the show so you'll have no problem finding a spot.

MetLife Stadium MetLife Stadium

By the way, you can pre-pay for a spot online, but that doesn't reserve a specific parking spot.

Updated Rideshare Details for Uber & Lyft at MetLife Stadium in 2026

Rideshare pick-up and drop-off locations are in Lot E at MetLife Stadium. However, it's important to remember that surge pricing will very likely be in effect after the event.

So, yes, it can cost a LOT to get home.

Plus, if it's your first time seeing a show at MetLife, plan on large crowds. You ay be waiting up to 90 minutes for a car.

So make sure your phone is charged and ready to be waiting.

Can I Tailgate for the Usher & Chris Brown Concert?

Yes! You can absolutely tailgate for the concert on either day.

Stadium officials, however, do remind us that one car equals one space. So don't park like a hog, Jersey! It's also a good time to remember that you should be considerate of others around you. You cannot save spaces near each other.

Groups who want to tailgate together should plan in advance and arrive together. You need to keep all tables, chairs, coolers, barbecues, etc. within the area near your vehicle and parking stall.

It's worth a reminder as well. Do not blast your music too loud because state law requires that your sound system does not price a sound in excess of 65 decibels. It must face toward your vehicle (and not in the direction of others).

There are trash receptacles throughout the complex. So clean up after yourselves. You can read more about their policies here.

How Can I Get to MetLife Stadium for the Usher & Chris Brown Concerts on New Jersey Transit?

Heading to the show on New Jersey Transit? It's a great idea!

Train service to the stadium starts around 4:53 pm on Friday and 4:56 pm on Saturday. It may save you a LOT of headaches getting to and from the show. Service to the show will end around 8:45 p.m. both days.

If you're heading home from the concert, there is plenty of time to safely make it out of the Meadowlands. The last train FROM MetLife Stadium will not depart Meadowlands Station any earlier than 1:00 AM.

Click here to check out more info from New Jersey Transit's website.

What is the Baggage Policy at MetLife Stadium for the Concert?

The venue follows the NFL Clear Bag policy for all concerts. Clear bags cannot exceed 12"x6"x12" and must be, per the venue's policies.

Composite: Getty Images & MetLife Stadium via Canva Composite: Getty Images & MetLife Stadium via Canva

Small purses/handbags (non-clear) that are 4.5" by 6.5" or less in size are also allowed. Any non-clear bag that is larger will NOT be allowed.

All bags are subject to search upon entry. You can read more here about the baggage policies at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Are Umbrellas Allowed Inside MetLife Stadium for the Usher & Chris Brown Concert?

Yes, as of now the weather forecast calls for the chance of showers both evenings.

Umbrellas are NOT allowed in MetLife Stadium.

IMPORTANT NOTE: These concerts are rain or shine (unless there is lightning or heavy winds in the area). Otherwise, it’s highly recommended that you pack a poncho or raincoat. Even if there is any severe weather in the area, it's likely that the show would only be delayed (not canceled).

Are Portable Cell Phone Chargers Allowed into MetLife Stadium for the Concert?

Yes, Small portable handheld chargers are allowed into MetLife Stadium, venue officials confirm.

Composite via Getty Images & Canva Composite via Getty Images & Canva

Additionally, there are areas to charge your cell phone. You can view a list by clicking here.

What Else Can I Bring Into MetLife Stadium for the Concert?

Non-professional cameras, a sealed bottle of water (20 oz or less), a reusable water bottle 20 oz or less, and any medically necessary items are allowed in the stadium.

Click here to view more stadium policies from MetLife Stadium officials.

2026 MetLife Stadium Concert Schedule The biggest stage deserves the biggest sounds. Discover every concert set to light up MetLife Stadium in 2026, featuring legendary performers, massive tours, and once-in-a-lifetime live experiences. Scroll through the schedule and start planning your next unforgettable night. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

2026 PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Lineup Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan