Another fiscal year will likely bring another round of changes to the state of New Jersey’s budget. Is your school district going to be affected? We've got a complete list posted below.

For some districts it could mean a significant uptick in funding, but for others it will mean a pretty significant reduction in aid.

In fact, reports say that about 120 school districts will see their aid cut under the current budget proposal that is working its way through legislation (so all of this is subject to change until the budget is finalized for the next fiscal year).

For now, however, we are taking a look at what it means in our immediate area here (we're looking at Burlington County, Camden County and Mercer County) right here, but you can always view the full list to see how districts across the state are faring.

"School funding is a significant chunk of the total state budget. And the cost of public education is the largest share of local property taxes in New Jersey," NJSpotlightNews.org reports.

Some of these districts are losing as much as 3% of their annual funding from the state.

This marks a significant shortfall for these districts to make up ahead of the next school year.

We've organized a list below.Keep scrolling to check it out. Districts across Burlington, Camden and Mercer County are listed in alphabetical order.

