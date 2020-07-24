Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 24, 2020

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature79° - 87°
WindsFrom the West
5 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
5 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Fri 5:26a		High
Fri 11:34a		Low
Fri 5:36p		High
Fri 11:42p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 11:08a		Low
Fri 5:00p		High
Fri 11:16p		Low
Sat 5:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:02a		High
Fri 11:22a		Low
Fri 5:12p		High
Fri 11:30p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 11:04a		Low
Fri 5:04p		High
Fri 11:12p		Low
Sat 5:40a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 9:31a		High
Fri 3:14p		Low
Fri 9:41p		High
Sat 3:22a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:29a		High
Fri 11:23a		Low
Fri 5:32p		High
Fri 11:34p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 9:05a		High
Fri 2:21p		Low
Fri 9:15p		High
Sat 2:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Fri 5:59a		High
Fri 12:11p		Low
Fri 6:00p		High
Sat 12:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 11:05a		Low
Fri 5:04p		High
Fri 11:15p		Low
Sat 5:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Fri 5:26a		High
Fri 11:41a		Low
Fri 5:31p		High
Fri 11:57p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Fri 5:02a		High
Fri 11:09a		Low
Fri 5:08p		High
Fri 11:27p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Fri 5:58a		High
Fri 12:11p		Low
Fri 6:07p		High
Sat 12:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

