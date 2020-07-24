Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 24, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 87°
|Winds
|From the West
5 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)
5 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Fri 5:26a
|High
Fri 11:34a
|Low
Fri 5:36p
|High
Fri 11:42p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:08a
|Low
Fri 5:00p
|High
Fri 11:16p
|Low
Sat 5:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:02a
|High
Fri 11:22a
|Low
Fri 5:12p
|High
Fri 11:30p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:04a
|Low
Fri 5:04p
|High
Fri 11:12p
|Low
Sat 5:40a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 9:31a
|High
Fri 3:14p
|Low
Fri 9:41p
|High
Sat 3:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:29a
|High
Fri 11:23a
|Low
Fri 5:32p
|High
Fri 11:34p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 9:05a
|High
Fri 2:21p
|Low
Fri 9:15p
|High
Sat 2:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Fri 5:59a
|High
Fri 12:11p
|Low
Fri 6:00p
|High
Sat 12:23a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 11:05a
|Low
Fri 5:04p
|High
Fri 11:15p
|Low
Sat 5:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Fri 5:26a
|High
Fri 11:41a
|Low
Fri 5:31p
|High
Fri 11:57p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Fri 5:02a
|High
Fri 11:09a
|Low
Fri 5:08p
|High
Fri 11:27p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Fri 5:58a
|High
Fri 12:11p
|Low
Fri 6:07p
|High
Sat 12:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.
MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).