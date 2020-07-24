Jersey Shore Report for Friday, July 24, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 87° Winds From the West

5 - 15 mph (Gust 22 mph)

5 - 13 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 84°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Fri 5:26a High

Fri 11:34a Low

Fri 5:36p High

Fri 11:42p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:08a Low

Fri 5:00p High

Fri 11:16p Low

Sat 5:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:02a High

Fri 11:22a Low

Fri 5:12p High

Fri 11:30p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:04a Low

Fri 5:04p High

Fri 11:12p Low

Sat 5:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 9:31a High

Fri 3:14p Low

Fri 9:41p High

Sat 3:22a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:29a High

Fri 11:23a Low

Fri 5:32p High

Fri 11:34p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 9:05a High

Fri 2:21p Low

Fri 9:15p High

Sat 2:29a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Fri 5:59a High

Fri 12:11p Low

Fri 6:00p High

Sat 12:23a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 11:05a Low

Fri 5:04p High

Fri 11:15p Low

Sat 5:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Fri 5:26a High

Fri 11:41a Low

Fri 5:31p High

Fri 11:57p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Fri 5:02a High

Fri 11:09a Low

Fri 5:08p High

Fri 11:27p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Fri 5:58a High

Fri 12:11p Low

Fri 6:07p High

Sat 12:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SAT: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

MON: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).