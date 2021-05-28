Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 28, 2021
Advisories
--A Coastal Flood Advisory has been posted for the entire Jersey Shore. One of the highest astronomical tides of the year will combine with an on-shore breeze to cause minor to moderate flooding of tidal waterways during high tide Friday night, Saturday morning, and Saturday night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|62° - 67°
|Winds
|From the East
18 - 29 mph (Gust 36 mph)
16 - 25 knots (Gust 31 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 7 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:30am - 8:17pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 10:06a
|Low
Fri 4:15p
|High
Fri 10:27p
|Low
Sat 5:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:40a
|Low
Fri 3:39p
|High
Fri 10:01p
|Low
Sat 4:27a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:54a
|Low
Fri 3:51p
|High
Fri 10:15p
|Low
Sat 4:39a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:36a
|Low
Fri 3:43p
|High
Fri 9:57p
|Low
Sat 4:31a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 8:17a
|High
Fri 1:46p
|Low
Fri 8:20p
|High
Sat 2:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 9:57a
|Low
Fri 4:08p
|High
Fri 10:17p
|Low
Sat 5:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 7:51a
|High
Fri 12:53p
|Low
Fri 7:54p
|High
Sat 1:14a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 10:43a
|Low
Fri 4:31p
|High
Fri 11:03p
|Low
Sat 5:32a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:42a
|Low
Fri 3:39p
|High
Fri 10:04p
|Low
Sat 4:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 10:16a
|Low
Fri 4:01p
|High
Fri 10:44p
|Low
Sat 5:05a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 9:50a
|Low
Fri 3:41p
|High
Fri 10:13p
|Low
Sat 4:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 10:50a
|Low
Fri 4:41p
|High
Fri 11:13p
|Low
Sat 5:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING
THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.
WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).