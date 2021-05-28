Jersey Shore Report for Friday, May 28, 2021

Advisories

--A Coastal Flood Advisory has been posted for the entire Jersey Shore. One of the highest astronomical tides of the year will combine with an on-shore breeze to cause minor to moderate flooding of tidal waterways during high tide Friday night, Saturday morning, and Saturday night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 62° - 67° Winds From the East

18 - 29 mph (Gust 36 mph)

16 - 25 knots (Gust 31 knots) Waves 3 - 7 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:17pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 10:06a Low

Fri 4:15p High

Fri 10:27p Low

Sat 5:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:40a Low

Fri 3:39p High

Fri 10:01p Low

Sat 4:27a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:54a Low

Fri 3:51p High

Fri 10:15p Low

Sat 4:39a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:36a Low

Fri 3:43p High

Fri 9:57p Low

Sat 4:31a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 8:17a High

Fri 1:46p Low

Fri 8:20p High

Sat 2:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 9:57a Low

Fri 4:08p High

Fri 10:17p Low

Sat 5:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 7:51a High

Fri 12:53p Low

Fri 7:54p High

Sat 1:14a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 10:43a Low

Fri 4:31p High

Fri 11:03p Low

Sat 5:32a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:42a Low

Fri 3:39p High

Fri 10:04p Low

Sat 4:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 10:16a Low

Fri 4:01p High

Fri 10:44p Low

Sat 5:05a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 9:50a Low

Fri 3:41p High

Fri 10:13p Low

Sat 4:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 10:50a Low

Fri 4:41p High

Fri 11:13p Low

Sat 5:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).