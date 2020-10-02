Jersey Shore Report for Friday, October 2, 2020

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature64° - 66°
WindsFrom the Northwest
9 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature67° - 70°
(Normal 63°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Fri 8:50a		Low
Fri 3:10p		High
Fri 9:05p		Low
Sat 3:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:24a		Low
Fri 2:34p		High
Fri 8:39p		Low
Sat 2:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:38a		Low
Fri 2:46p		High
Fri 8:53p		Low
Sat 2:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:20a		Low
Fri 2:38p		High
Fri 8:35p		Low
Sat 2:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 6:49a		High
Fri 12:30p		Low
Fri 7:15p		High
Sat 12:45a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Fri 8:42a		Low
Fri 3:05p		High
Fri 8:58p		Low
Sat 3:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Fri 6:23a		High
Fri 11:37a		Low
Fri 6:49p		High
Fri 11:52p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Fri 9:26a		Low
Fri 3:29p		High
Fri 9:38p		Low
Sat 3:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:28a		Low
Fri 2:40p		High
Fri 8:43p		Low
Sat 2:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Fri 8:54a		Low
Fri 3:00p		High
Fri 9:13p		Low
Sat 3:14a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Fri 8:35a		Low
Fri 2:42p		High
Fri 8:51p		Low
Sat 2:55a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Fri 9:34a		Low
Fri 3:41p		High
Fri 9:52p		Low
Sat 3:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers late this morning. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of rain.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of rain.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain in the evening.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Townsquare New Jersey Source: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, October 2, 2020
Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top