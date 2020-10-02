Jersey Shore Report for Friday, October 2, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning

Air Temperature 64° - 66° Winds From the Northwest

9 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)

8 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 67° - 70°

(Normal 63°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 8:50a Low

Fri 3:10p High

Fri 9:05p Low

Sat 3:19a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:24a Low

Fri 2:34p High

Fri 8:39p Low

Sat 2:43a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:38a Low

Fri 2:46p High

Fri 8:53p Low

Sat 2:55a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:20a Low

Fri 2:38p High

Fri 8:35p Low

Sat 2:47a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 6:49a High

Fri 12:30p Low

Fri 7:15p High

Sat 12:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 8:42a Low

Fri 3:05p High

Fri 8:58p Low

Sat 3:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Fri 6:23a High

Fri 11:37a Low

Fri 6:49p High

Fri 11:52p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 9:26a Low

Fri 3:29p High

Fri 9:38p Low

Sat 3:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:28a Low

Fri 2:40p High

Fri 8:43p Low

Sat 2:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 8:54a Low

Fri 3:00p High

Fri 9:13p Low

Sat 3:14a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 8:35a Low

Fri 2:42p High

Fri 8:51p Low

Sat 2:55a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 9:34a Low

Fri 3:41p High

Fri 9:52p Low

Sat 3:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers late this morning. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of rain.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of rain.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain in the evening.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).