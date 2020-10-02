Jersey Shore Report for Friday, October 2, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Friday morning
|Air Temperature
|64° - 66°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
9 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
8 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 70°
(Normal 63°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 8:50a
|Low
Fri 3:10p
|High
Fri 9:05p
|Low
Sat 3:19a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:24a
|Low
Fri 2:34p
|High
Fri 8:39p
|Low
Sat 2:43a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:38a
|Low
Fri 2:46p
|High
Fri 8:53p
|Low
Sat 2:55a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:20a
|Low
Fri 2:38p
|High
Fri 8:35p
|Low
Sat 2:47a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 6:49a
|High
Fri 12:30p
|Low
Fri 7:15p
|High
Sat 12:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 8:42a
|Low
Fri 3:05p
|High
Fri 8:58p
|Low
Sat 3:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Fri 6:23a
|High
Fri 11:37a
|Low
Fri 6:49p
|High
Fri 11:52p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 9:26a
|Low
Fri 3:29p
|High
Fri 9:38p
|Low
Sat 3:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:28a
|Low
Fri 2:40p
|High
Fri 8:43p
|Low
Sat 2:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 8:54a
|Low
Fri 3:00p
|High
Fri 9:13p
|Low
Sat 3:14a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 8:35a
|Low
Fri 2:42p
|High
Fri 8:51p
|Low
Sat 2:55a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 9:34a
|Low
Fri 3:41p
|High
Fri 9:52p
|Low
Sat 3:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A slight chance of showers late this morning. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SAT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of rain.
MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of rain.
MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of rain in the evening.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).