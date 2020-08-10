Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 10, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 91°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 6:50a
|High
Mon 1:24p
|Low
Mon 7:38p
|High
Tue 1:42a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:14a
|High
Mon 12:58p
|Low
Mon 7:02p
|High
Tue 1:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:26a
|High
Mon 1:12p
|Low
Mon 7:14p
|High
Tue 1:30a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:18a
|High
Mon 12:54p
|Low
Mon 7:06p
|High
Tue 1:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 10:55a
|High
Mon 5:04p
|Low
Mon 11:43p
|High
Tue 5:22a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 7:01a
|High
Mon 1:17p
|Low
Mon 7:41p
|High
Tue 1:30a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 10:29a
|High
Mon 4:11p
|Low
Mon 11:17p
|High
Tue 4:29a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 7:35a
|High
Mon 2:03p
|Low
Mon 8:14p
|High
Tue 2:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:36a
|High
Mon 12:55p
|Low
Mon 7:15p
|High
Tue 1:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 6:56a
|High
Mon 1:16p
|Low
Mon 7:31p
|High
Tue 1:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 6:44a
|High
Mon 12:58p
|Low
Mon 7:15p
|High
Tue 1:10a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 7:38a
|High
Mon 1:58p
|Low
Mon 8:13p
|High
Tue 2:17a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).