Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 10, 2020

Seaside Park (Kevin Williams , Townsquare Media NJ)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature79° - 91°
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 20 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature71° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 6:50a		High
Mon 1:24p		Low
Mon 7:38p		High
Tue 1:42a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:14a		High
Mon 12:58p		Low
Mon 7:02p		High
Tue 1:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:26a		High
Mon 1:12p		Low
Mon 7:14p		High
Tue 1:30a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:18a		High
Mon 12:54p		Low
Mon 7:06p		High
Tue 1:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 10:55a		High
Mon 5:04p		Low
Mon 11:43p		High
Tue 5:22a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 7:01a		High
Mon 1:17p		Low
Mon 7:41p		High
Tue 1:30a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 10:29a		High
Mon 4:11p		Low
Mon 11:17p		High
Tue 4:29a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 7:35a		High
Mon 2:03p		Low
Mon 8:14p		High
Tue 2:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:36a		High
Mon 12:55p		Low
Mon 7:15p		High
Tue 1:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 6:56a		High
Mon 1:16p		Low
Mon 7:31p		High
Tue 1:29a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 6:44a		High
Mon 12:58p		Low
Mon 7:15p		High
Tue 1:10a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 7:38a		High
Mon 1:58p		Low
Mon 8:13p		High
Tue 2:17a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Townsquare New Jersey Source: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 10, 2020
Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top