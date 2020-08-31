Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 31, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
- Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 78°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 7:17a
|Low
Mon 1:25p
|High
Mon 7:35p
|Low
Tue 2:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:51a
|Low
Mon 12:49p
|High
Mon 7:09p
|Low
Tue 1:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:05a
|Low
Mon 1:01p
|High
Mon 7:23p
|Low
Tue 1:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:47a
|Low
Mon 12:53p
|High
Mon 7:05p
|Low
Tue 1:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:21a
|High
Mon 10:57a
|Low
Mon 5:30p
|High
Mon 11:15p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 7:05a
|Low
Mon 1:17p
|High
Mon 7:24p
|Low
Tue 2:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 10:04a
|Low
Mon 5:04p
|High
Mon 10:22p
|Low
Tue 5:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 7:47a
|Low
Mon 1:40p
|High
Mon 8:06p
|Low
Tue 2:28a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:02a
|Low
Mon 12:58p
|High
Mon 7:18p
|Low
Tue 1:40a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 7:22a
|Low
Mon 1:15p
|High
Mon 7:48p
|Low
Tue 2:03a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:13a
|Low
Mon 1:05p
|High
Mon 7:32p
|Low
Tue 1:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 8:07a
|Low
Mon 2:00p
|High
Mon 8:26p
|Low
Tue 2:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).