Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 31, 2020

Yellow flag on the beach in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

  • Moderate Risk of Rip Currents. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature75° - 78°
WindsFrom the Southeast
10 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature73° - 78°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 7:17a		Low
Mon 1:25p		High
Mon 7:35p		Low
Tue 2:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:51a		Low
Mon 12:49p		High
Mon 7:09p		Low
Tue 1:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:05a		Low
Mon 1:01p		High
Mon 7:23p		Low
Tue 1:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:47a		Low
Mon 12:53p		High
Mon 7:05p		Low
Tue 1:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:21a		High
Mon 10:57a		Low
Mon 5:30p		High
Mon 11:15p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 7:05a		Low
Mon 1:17p		High
Mon 7:24p		Low
Tue 2:02a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 10:04a		Low
Mon 5:04p		High
Mon 10:22p		Low
Tue 5:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 7:47a		Low
Mon 1:40p		High
Mon 8:06p		Low
Tue 2:28a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:02a		Low
Mon 12:58p		High
Mon 7:18p		Low
Tue 1:40a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 7:22a		Low
Mon 1:15p		High
Mon 7:48p		Low
Tue 2:03a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:13a		Low
Mon 1:05p		High
Mon 7:32p		Low
Tue 1:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 8:07a		Low
Mon 2:00p		High
Mon 8:26p		Low
Tue 2:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TONIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

WED: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas around 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Townsquare New Jersey Source: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, August 31, 2020
Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top