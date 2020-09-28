Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 28, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 78°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 70°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 6:08a
|Low
Mon 12:19p
|High
Mon 6:26p
|Low
Tue 12:49a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:42a
|Low
Mon 11:43a
|High
Mon 6:00p
|Low
Tue 12:13a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:56a
|Low
Mon 11:55a
|High
Mon 6:14p
|Low
Tue 12:25a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:38a
|Low
Mon 11:47a
|High
Mon 5:56p
|Low
Tue 12:17a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:48a
|Low
Mon 4:24p
|High
Mon 10:06p
|Low
Tue 4:54a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:58a
|Low
Mon 12:09p
|High
Mon 6:15p
|Low
Tue 12:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 8:55a
|Low
Mon 3:58p
|High
Mon 9:13p
|Low
Tue 4:28a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 6:36a
|Low
Mon 12:32p
|High
Mon 6:55p
|Low
Tue 1:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:58a
|Low
Mon 11:54a
|High
Mon 6:12p
|Low
Tue 12:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 6:14a
|Low
Mon 12:10p
|High
Mon 6:38p
|Low
Tue 12:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:13a
|Low
Mon 12:04p
|High
Mon 6:29p
|Low
Tue 12:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 7:01a
|Low
Mon 12:57p
|High
Mon 7:19p
|Low
Tue 1:36a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Showers.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).