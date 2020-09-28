Jersey Shore Report for Monday, September 28, 2020

Bradley Beach (Patti McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Monday morning

Air Temperature72° - 78°
WindsFrom the South
11 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
10 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature67° - 70°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 6:08a		Low
Mon 12:19p		High
Mon 6:26p		Low
Tue 12:49a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:42a		Low
Mon 11:43a		High
Mon 6:00p		Low
Tue 12:13a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:56a		Low
Mon 11:55a		High
Mon 6:14p		Low
Tue 12:25a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:38a		Low
Mon 11:47a		High
Mon 5:56p		Low
Tue 12:17a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:48a		Low
Mon 4:24p		High
Mon 10:06p		Low
Tue 4:54a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:58a		Low
Mon 12:09p		High
Mon 6:15p		Low
Tue 12:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 8:55a		Low
Mon 3:58p		High
Mon 9:13p		Low
Tue 4:28a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 6:36a		Low
Mon 12:32p		High
Mon 6:55p		Low
Tue 1:15a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:58a		Low
Mon 11:54a		High
Mon 6:12p		Low
Tue 12:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 6:14a		Low
Mon 12:10p		High
Mon 6:38p		Low
Tue 12:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:13a		Low
Mon 12:04p		High
Mon 6:29p		Low
Tue 12:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 7:01a		Low
Mon 12:57p		High
Mon 7:19p		Low
Tue 1:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 4 to 7 ft after midnight. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft in the afternoon. Showers.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

