Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 23, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 85°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:47a
|High
Sun 12:04p
|Low
Sun 6:17p
|High
Mon 12:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:11a
|High
Sun 11:38a
|Low
Sun 5:41p
|High
Sun 11:55p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:23a
|High
Sun 11:52a
|Low
Sun 5:53p
|High
Mon 12:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:15a
|High
Sun 11:34a
|Low
Sun 5:45p
|High
Sun 11:51p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:52a
|High
Sun 3:44p
|Low
Sun 10:22p
|High
Mon 4:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:50a
|High
Sun 11:54a
|Low
Sun 6:19p
|High
Mon 12:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:26a
|High
Sun 2:51p
|Low
Sun 9:56p
|High
Mon 3:08a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:17a
|High
Sun 12:40p
|Low
Sun 6:46p
|High
Mon 12:58a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:19a
|High
Sun 11:35a
|Low
Sun 5:49p
|High
Sun 11:51p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:45a
|High
Sun 12:11p
|Low
Sun 6:16p
|High
Mon 12:27a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:23a
|High
Sun 11:40a
|Low
Sun 5:54p
|High
Mon 12:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:20a
|High
Sun 12:42p
|Low
Sun 6:51p
|High
Mon 1:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
TUE: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).