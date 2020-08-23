Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 23, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 85° Winds From the South

7 - 14 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 74° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:47a High

Sun 12:04p Low

Sun 6:17p High

Mon 12:21a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:11a High

Sun 11:38a Low

Sun 5:41p High

Sun 11:55p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:23a High

Sun 11:52a Low

Sun 5:53p High

Mon 12:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:15a High

Sun 11:34a Low

Sun 5:45p High

Sun 11:51p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:52a High

Sun 3:44p Low

Sun 10:22p High

Mon 4:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:50a High

Sun 11:54a Low

Sun 6:19p High

Mon 12:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:26a High

Sun 2:51p Low

Sun 9:56p High

Mon 3:08a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:17a High

Sun 12:40p Low

Sun 6:46p High

Mon 12:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:19a High

Sun 11:35a Low

Sun 5:49p High

Sun 11:51p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:45a High

Sun 12:11p Low

Sun 6:16p High

Mon 12:27a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:23a High

Sun 11:40a Low

Sun 5:54p High

Mon 12:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:20a High

Sun 12:42p Low

Sun 6:51p High

Mon 1:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).